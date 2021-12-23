‘Nothing’s been good enough’ Joe Biden slams his own administration’s response to COVID and lack of test kits but claims ‘nobody saw it coming’ about Omicron

President Joe Biden criticized his administration’s own handling of the coronavirus pandemic, admitting the response hasn’t been ‘good enough’ as the Omicron variant spreads like wildfire, leading to a massive surge of cases ahead of Christmas, Your Content has learned.

Biden said his administration’s response to COVID has not ‘been good enough’ and said he wished that he had thought to order more at-home tests.

The president, speaking to ABC News on Wednesday night, admitted ‘we are chasing Omicron’ but said that was the nature of COVID variants.

His interview comes amid a shortage of testing kits ensues around the country as cases surge and Americans travel for Christmas.

‘Nothing’s been good enough,’ Biden said, but lauded the strides he made on getting 200 million Americans vaccinated.

Administration says vaccinated and tested Americans can celebrate Christmas with their families and friends.

Asked how they failed to see Omicron coming and prepare, he replied ‘Nobody saw it coming. Nobody in the whole world. Who saw it coming?’,’according to CNN.

