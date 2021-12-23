Thursday, December 23, 2021
Thursday, December 23, 2021
More

    ‘Nothing’s been good enough’ Joe Biden slams his own administration’s response to COVID and lack of test kits but claims ‘nobody saw it coming’ about Omicron
    &

    By Your Content Staff
    Modified
    Featured
    By Your Content Staff
    Modified

    Your Content is a nonprofit newsroom that investigates abuses of power. Sign up to receive our biggest stories as soon as they’re published.

    Get Your Content. Daily.

    Be the first to know about the biggest stories as they break. Sign up for breaking news email alerts from Your Content.

    President Joe Biden criticized his administration’s own handling of the coronavirus pandemic, admitting the response hasn’t been ‘good enough’ as the Omicron variant spreads like wildfire, leading to a massive surge of cases ahead of Christmas, Your Content has learned.

    Biden said his administration’s response to COVID has not ‘been good enough’ and said he wished that he had thought to order more at-home tests.

    - Advertisement -

    The president, speaking to ABC News on Wednesday night, admitted ‘we are chasing Omicron’ but said that was the nature of COVID variants.

    His interview comes amid a shortage of testing kits ensues around the country as cases surge and Americans travel for Christmas.

    ‘Nothing’s been good enough,’ Biden said, but lauded the strides he made on getting 200 million Americans vaccinated.

    Administration says vaccinated and tested Americans can celebrate Christmas with their families and friends.

    - Advertisement -

    Asked how they failed to see Omicron coming and prepare, he replied ‘Nobody saw it coming. Nobody in the whole world. Who saw it coming?’,’according to CNN.

    Your Content for the latest updates. Have a story or news tip? Contact our 24/7 newsroom at 833.336.8013 or e-mail our tip line: [email protected]

    Load more
    - Advertisement -

    About us

    POLICIES

    Support

    Get In Touch

    National Coverage

    Global Coverage

    #MeToo

    Politics

    Special Reports

    Local

    Coronavirus

    Entertainment

    CRIME & JUSTICE

    PODCASTS

    Your Scoop

    COMING...

    Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Original Media Group Corporation. All Rights Reserved.

    This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. © 2021 Original Media Group Corporation. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Powered by BlueHost . Your Content is a Proud Electronic Service Provider for the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children.