Nursing mother reveals she had to breastfeed her HUSBAND to clear out her clogged milk ducts after suffering from mastitis and says it left her with PTSD

A nursing mother has revealed that she had to breastfeed her husband to clear out her clogged milk ducts after suffering from a medical condition called mastitis – and she quipped that the whole experience left her with what feels like PTSD, Your Content has learned.

Jennifer Skija, from Alaska, was desperate for relief after spending days in ‘agonizing pain’ due to clogged milk ducts.

Besides being in severe discomfort, the blockage also prevented her nine month old, Adelina, from eating so her husband, Toni, took one for the team.

It turns out, she was suffering from a condition called mastitis which is an infection of the breast tissue that is often caused by clogged milk ducts.

Not only did it completely prevent the flow of liquid from her breast, but Jennifer said she also got very sick from it – developing a fever of 103 degrees.

Her husband solved the problem and unclogged the milk duck by sucking it out of her breast, but now, Jennifer said she has PTSD from the whole ordeal,’according to The New York Post.

