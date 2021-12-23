Thursday, December 23, 2021
Thursday, December 23, 2021
More

    Nursing mother reveals she had to breastfeed her HUSBAND to clear out her clogged milk ducts after suffering from mastitis and says it left her with PTSD
    N

    By Your Content Staff
    Modified
    Featured
    By Your Content Staff
    Modified

    Your Content is a nonprofit newsroom that investigates abuses of power. Sign up to receive our biggest stories as soon as they’re published.

    Get Your Content. Daily.

    Be the first to know about the biggest stories as they break. Sign up for breaking news email alerts from Your Content.

    A nursing mother has revealed that she had to breastfeed her husband to clear out her clogged milk ducts after suffering from a medical condition called mastitis – and she quipped that the whole experience left her with what feels like PTSD, Your Content has learned.

    Jennifer Skija, from Alaska, was desperate for relief after spending days in ‘agonizing pain’ due to clogged milk ducts.

    - Advertisement -

    Besides being in severe discomfort, the blockage also prevented her nine month old, Adelina, from eating so her husband, Toni, took one for the team.

    It turns out, she was suffering from a condition called mastitis which is an infection of the breast tissue that is often caused by clogged milk ducts.

    Not only did it completely prevent the flow of liquid from her breast, but Jennifer said she also got very sick from it – developing a fever of 103 degrees.

    Her husband solved the problem and unclogged the milk duck by sucking it out of her breast, but now, Jennifer said she has PTSD from the whole ordeal,’according to The New York Post.

    - Advertisement -

    Your Content for the latest updates. Have a story or news tip? Contact our 24/7 newsroom at 833.336.8013 or e-mail our tip line: [email protected]

    Load more
    - Advertisement -

    About us

    POLICIES

    Support

    Get In Touch

    National Coverage

    Global Coverage

    #MeToo

    Politics

    Special Reports

    Local

    Coronavirus

    Entertainment

    CRIME & JUSTICE

    PODCASTS

    Your Scoop

    COMING...

    Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Original Media Group Corporation. All Rights Reserved.

    This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. © 2021 Original Media Group Corporation. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Powered by BlueHost . Your Content is a Proud Electronic Service Provider for the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children.