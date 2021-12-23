Parents of Michigan school shooter ask for their bail to be reduced to $200,000 from $1M over involuntary manslaughter charges Attorney claims they had no idea a ‘school shooting would take place’

The parents of the accused Michigan school shooter who are each charged with four counts of involuntary manslaughter have each requested their bail be lowered to $100,000, Your Content has learned.

James, 45, and Jennifer, 43, Crumbley have requested their bail be lowered to $100,000 and have agreed to wear electronic monitors if released from jail.

The Crumbleys have been charged with involuntary manslaughter and have each been jailed on $500,000 bond since their arrest on December 4.

Their 15-year-old son Ethan Crumbley is accused of the deadly school shooting in Michigan on November 30 that killed four students and injured several others.

A judge is not expected to consider the new bond request until January 7.

The parents are accused of making a gun accessible and failing to pull their son out of school when alerted to his disturbing behavior hours before the shooting,’according to NBC News.

