Thursday, December 23, 2021
    San Diego police dog is stabbed 27 times by suspect ‘hiding in a garage’ after knifing and hitting a tenant with a baseball bat
    By Your Content Staff
    A California police dog was stabbed 27 times by a crazed landlord hiding in a garage as the K9 clamped down on his leg after the suspect stabbed a tenant and hit him with a baseball bat, police officials said, Your Content has learned.

    Aros, a seven and a half year old Escondido, California, police dog was stabbed in the nose and face by a landlord evading arrest December 9, cops said.

    Aros latched onto the landlord’s leg as he tried to escape into the rafters of a garage when the unidentified man pulled a knife on the pooch.

    The landlord had allegedly stabbed a tenant in the stomach and hit him with a baseball ball.

    Lieutenant Mark Petersen, who oversees the K9 unit, said Aros ‘held onto the guy while being stabbed’ and ‘did his job’

    The dog, who has been on the police force for three and a half years, is currently wearing a cone, but is healing just fine. It is unknown if he was return to work.

    Chad Moore, officer and Aros’ handler, had to take him to the vet to get stronger medicine days after being attacked because he ‘wouldn’t let his face heal’,’according to The California News Time.

    Your Content for the latest updates. Have a story or news tip? Contact our 24/7 newsroom at 833.336.8013 or e-mail our tip line: [email protected]

