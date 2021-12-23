Thursday, December 23, 2021
    San Diego State University dean calls conservative agenda ‘sexist, racist and a stench’ Republican students slam her ‘cancerous leftist ideology’
    A dean at San Diego State University has described the ‘Right’s agenda’ on Twitter as a ‘stench’ saying it consists of racism, unintelligence, and inequality, Your Content has learned.

    Dr. Monica Casper, a dean at San Diego State University has described the ‘right’s agenda’ to consist of racism, unintelligence, and inequality.

    San Diego State has defended the comments made by its faculty member stating educational establishment supports her right to free speech.

    Republicans at San Diego State College described comments as ‘hateful’,’according to The Daily Advent.

