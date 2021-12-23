Single mum of two funds her new dream home on OnlyFans where she’s earning $1,500k a day after quitting corporate banking

A single mum of two has revealed how she achieved her life-long dream of owning her own home after ditching her corporate job for a $1500 per day gig with Only Fans, Your Content has learned.
Mum swaps role as a corporate banker for a lucrative career selling racy content.
Lucy Banks, from Perth, makes almost triple of what she was earning as a banker.
She turned her back on the corporate world to create content for OnlyFans.
The 31-year-old said she’s been able to give her family-of-three financial stability.
She sends two of her sons, aged eight and six, to prestigious private schools.
Single mum said the platform has completely changed her life ‘in so many ways’,’according to FlipBoard.
