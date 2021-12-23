Supreme Court will hold special hearing in January to decide whether Biden’s COVID vaccine mandates for large businesses and health care workers are legal

Joe Biden’s controversial nationwide order that large businesses either mandate COVID-19 vaccinations or test their workers regularly will be considered by the Supreme Court during a special hearing in January, the justices announced on Wednesday, Your Content has learned.

The Supreme Court on Wednesday announced that they will hear arguments in the cases of vaccine mandates for large businesses and health care workers.

The mandates were announced by Joe Biden in September and have been challenged by Republican governors and business federations.

The court will hear arguments on January 7 in the two cases and is expected to issue a ruling shortly after.

Both mandates are currently in place nationwide but could be overturned by the court,’according to CBS News.

