Thursday, December 23, 2021
Thursday, December 23, 2021
More

    Supreme Court will hold special hearing in January to decide whether Biden’s COVID vaccine mandates for large businesses and health care workers are legal
    S

    By Your Content Staff
    Modified
    Featured
    By Your Content Staff
    Modified

    Your Content is a nonprofit newsroom that investigates abuses of power. Sign up to receive our biggest stories as soon as they’re published.

    Get Your Content. Daily.

    Be the first to know about the biggest stories as they break. Sign up for breaking news email alerts from Your Content.

    Joe Biden’s controversial nationwide order that large businesses either mandate COVID-19 vaccinations or test their workers regularly will be considered by the Supreme Court during a special hearing in January, the justices announced on Wednesday, Your Content has learned.

    The Supreme Court on Wednesday announced that they will hear arguments in the cases of vaccine mandates for large businesses and health care workers.

    - Advertisement -

    The mandates were announced by Joe Biden in September and have been challenged by Republican governors and business federations.

    The court will hear arguments on January 7 in the two cases and is expected to issue a ruling shortly after.

    Both mandates are currently in place nationwide but could be overturned by the court,’according to CBS News.

    - Advertisement -

    Your Content for the latest updates. Have a story or news tip? Contact our 24/7 newsroom at 833.336.8013 or e-mail our tip line: [email protected]

    Load more
    - Advertisement -

    About us

    POLICIES

    Support

    Get In Touch

    National Coverage

    Global Coverage

    #MeToo

    Politics

    Special Reports

    Local

    Coronavirus

    Entertainment

    CRIME & JUSTICE

    PODCASTS

    Your Scoop

    COMING...

    Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Original Media Group Corporation. All Rights Reserved.

    This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. © 2021 Original Media Group Corporation. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Powered by BlueHost . Your Content is a Proud Electronic Service Provider for the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children.