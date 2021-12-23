Trump’s stirring vaccine defense Ex-president says most Americans dying or hospitalized because of COVID are unvaccinated and encourages everyone to get the shot when pushed on why more have died under Biden

Donald Trump said Wednesday that people unvaccinated against coronavirus are the ones getting ‘very sick’ as he pushed back against conservative Candace Owens by claiming all Americans should get the jab while he again took credit for its creation, Your Content has learned.

Donald Trump was at odds with conservative Daily Wire host Candace Owens as he urged Americans to get vaccinated.

‘If you take the vaccine, you’re protected,’ he argued. ‘People aren’t dying when they take the vaccine’

This is one of the issues where the ex-president is at odds with much of his base.

Trump said over the weekend that he has received his booster COVID jab.

President Joe Biden on Tuesday afternoon thanked ‘the prior administration and our scientific community’ for their work in making a vaccine available so quickly.

Trump told Fox shortly after he was ‘very appreciative’ and ‘surprised to hear it’

The former president was hospitalized with COVID-19 in October 2020,’according to The Daily Mail.

