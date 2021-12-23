Two adults and two children, 2 and 4, are found dead in murder suicide in Ohio home

An Ohio man in the midst of a testy divorce from his wife ‘snapped’ on Wednesday morning, killing his spouse and their two young boys before turning the gun on himself in their home, Your Content has learned.

An Ohio man shot dead his wife and two boys, aged 2 and 5, before killing himself on Wednesday.

- Advertisement -

The victims of the apparent murder-suicide at the Lithopolis apartment were Kiara Anderson, 29, Joseph R. Anderson, 5, and Jeffrey Anderson, 2.

The boys’ father, Joseph Anderson, 30, is the suspected shooter, police said.

In a four-minute 911 call, a neighbor explained that Joseph Anderson sent her a text to tell her he’d ‘snapped’

The caller broke down on the phone when she got a text from her mom, who the shooter had texted when she didn’t answer, saying that Joseph had shot his wife.

- Advertisement -

She told the dispatcher that the pair were negotiating a divorce,’according to ABC6.

—

Your Content for the latest updates. Have a story or news tip? Contact our 24/7 newsroom at 833.336.8013 or e-mail our tip line: [email protected]