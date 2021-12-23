Thursday, December 23, 2021
Thursday, December 23, 2021
More

    Two adults and two children, 2 and 4, are found dead in murder suicide in Ohio home
    T

    By Your Content Staff
    Modified
    Featured
    By Your Content Staff
    Modified

    Your Content is a nonprofit newsroom that investigates abuses of power. Sign up to receive our biggest stories as soon as they’re published.

    Get Your Content. Daily.

    Be the first to know about the biggest stories as they break. Sign up for breaking news email alerts from Your Content.

    An Ohio man in the midst of a testy divorce from his wife ‘snapped’ on Wednesday morning, killing his spouse and their two young boys before turning the gun on himself in their home, Your Content has learned.

    An Ohio man shot dead his wife and two boys, aged 2 and 5, before killing himself on Wednesday.

    - Advertisement -

    The victims of the apparent murder-suicide at the Lithopolis apartment were Kiara Anderson, 29, Joseph R. Anderson, 5, and Jeffrey Anderson, 2.

    The boys’ father, Joseph Anderson, 30, is the suspected shooter, police said.

    In a four-minute 911 call, a neighbor explained that Joseph Anderson sent her a text to tell her he’d ‘snapped’

    The caller broke down on the phone when she got a text from her mom, who the shooter had texted when she didn’t answer, saying that Joseph had shot his wife.

    - Advertisement -

    She told the dispatcher that the pair were negotiating a divorce,’according to ABC6.

    Your Content for the latest updates. Have a story or news tip? Contact our 24/7 newsroom at 833.336.8013 or e-mail our tip line: [email protected]

    Load more
    - Advertisement -

    About us

    POLICIES

    Support

    Get In Touch

    National Coverage

    Global Coverage

    #MeToo

    Politics

    Special Reports

    Local

    Coronavirus

    Entertainment

    CRIME & JUSTICE

    PODCASTS

    Your Scoop

    COMING...

    Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Original Media Group Corporation. All Rights Reserved.

    This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. © 2021 Original Media Group Corporation. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Powered by BlueHost . Your Content is a Proud Electronic Service Provider for the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children.