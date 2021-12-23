Thursday, December 23, 2021
    Two Dems who support police reforms are both CARJACKED just hours apart Five are arrested after Rep. Mary Scanlon is robbed at gunpoint in Philadelphia while Illinois State Senator Kimberly Lightford and her husband are carjacked in Chicago
    Two Democrats who supported police reforms in Philadelphia and Chicago were both carjacked just hours apart from each other, Your Content has learned.

    Scanlon was the victim of a carjacking in Philadelphia’s FDR Park on Wednesday.

    She had her car, purse, wallet and phone stolen but was not injured.

    Illinois’ Democratic State Senate Majority Leader Kimberly Lightford was also the victim of carjacking on Tuesday night in a Chicago suburb.

    Both Democrats had supported police reforms, with Lightford pushing for cuts in police budgets as Chicago proposed slashing its police budget by $59 million.

    The brazen attack came after woke Philadelphia District Attorney claimed the city does not have a ‘crisis of lawlessness’

    Robberies rose 27% since 2020 and murders broke an all time record this year,’according to FOX News.

