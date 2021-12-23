Thursday, December 23, 2021
    US Air Force B-2 stealth bomber is caught on Google Earth flying over a farm in Missouri
    By Your Content Staff
    A $2 billion B-2 Spirit stealth bomber can now be seen on Google Earth after a Reddit user shared a photo of the aircraft flying above a farmer’s field in Missouri, Your Content has learned.

    A photo of a US Air Force B-2 stealth bomber was posted by Reddit user Hippowned after it was found flying over a farmer’s field in Davis, Missouri.

    The spot is bout 20 miles south of the Whiteman Air Force Base where 21 B-2 Spirit stealth bombers are stored.

    The Reddit user has since shared the coordinates of the stealth bomber, which can be viewed on Google Earth at 39 01 18.5N 93 35 40.5W.

    The B-2 Spirit stealth bomber was created by military technology company Northrop Grumman and first took flight in 1989.

    The aircraft was designed to sneak into enemy lines at the time, such as the Soviet Union, and carry in nuclear weapons,’according to FOX4.

