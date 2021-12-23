Thursday, December 23, 2021
    West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice tears into ‘intolerable’ Joe Manchin critics including Bette Midler and says he is ‘proud’ of his state’s Senator for ‘standing tall’ and stopping the ‘terrible carnage in Washington’
    West Virginia’s Governor Jim Justice said recent attacks against Joe Manchin are ‘intolerable’ after the centrist Democrat killed President Joe Biden’s $1.75 trillion Build Back Better social spending and welfare package, Your Content has learned.

    West Virginia Governor Jim Justice defended Joe Manchin on Wednesday, claiming attacks against him are ‘not tolerated’

    Specifically called out actress Bette Midler’s tweet calling West Virginians ‘poor, illiterate and strung out’ when lashing out at Manchin.

    Criticism and defense comes after Manchin said Sunday that he will vote ‘no’ on President Joe Biden’s $1.75 trillion Build Back Better bill.

    New report shows $10 million was spent in West Virginia on ads aimed at the centrist Democrat as he’s become the vote that could sink Biden’s agenda.

    A 50-50 split Senate means Biden cannot afford to lose even one Democrat vote,’according to FOX News.

