Thursday, December 23, 2021
    Widow whose husband was killed in Colorado truck crash blasts ‘loudmouth’ Kim Kardashian’s calls for killer driver to be granted clemency and says his 110 year sentence should be reduced to 20 years
    The widow of a Colorado man who was killed in a fiery pileup crash caused by a truck driver has hit out at Kim Kardashian for demanding clemency for her husband’s killer, calling the socialite a loudmouth, Your Content has learned.

    Kathleen Harrison, who lost her husband of 26 year, Doyle, in April 2019 pileup crash in Colorado, hit out at Kim Kardashian for supporting killer driver.

    Rogel Aguilera Mederos, 26, was sentenced to 110 years in prison under Colorado’s mandatory minimum law.

    Politicians and activists, including Kardashian, have been calling on Gov Jared Polis to commute Aguilera Mederos’ sentence, or grant him clemency.

    Kardashian wrote to her 270million Instagram followers that the sentence was ‘unfair’ and appealed to Polis for mercy.

    Doyle Harrison’s widow slammed Kardashian, saying ‘I don’t think that we want our local proceedings in any state taken over by who has the loudest mouth’

    Denver prosecutors who filed initial charges asked the court to reconsider Aguilera sentence,’according to The Independent.

