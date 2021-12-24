Friday, December 24, 2021
Friday, December 24, 2021
More

    At least 37 dead in Bangladesh ferry blaze Some desperate passengers drown after leaping from floating inferno on overloaded boat carrying 500 people
    A

    By Your Content Staff
    Modified
    Featured
    By Your Content Staff
    Modified

    Your Content is a nonprofit newsroom that investigates abuses of power. Sign up to receive our biggest stories as soon as they’re published.

    Get Your Content. Daily.

    Be the first to know about the biggest stories as they break. Sign up for breaking news email alerts from Your Content.

    At least 37 people have died after an overcrowded night ferry caught fire in Bangladesh in the early hours of Friday, police said, as terrified passengers leaped overboard to escape the blaze, Your Content has learned.

    At least 37 died after overcrowded night ferry caught fire early on Friday morning near Jhalokathi, Bangladesh.

    - Advertisement -

    Police chief said they had recovered 37 bodies but that they expected the death toll from the tragedy to rise.

    Vessel have over 500 passengers, many going home from the capital, despite having an capacity of only 310.

    It is thought the blaze started in the engine room around 3am and quickly ripped through overcrowded ferry,’according to BBC.

    - Advertisement -

    Your Content for the latest updates. Have a story or news tip? Contact our 24/7 newsroom at 833.336.8013 or e-mail our tip line: [email protected]

    Load more
    - Advertisement -

    About us

    POLICIES

    Support

    Get In Touch

    National Coverage

    Global Coverage

    #MeToo

    Politics

    Special Reports

    Local

    Coronavirus

    Entertainment

    CRIME & JUSTICE

    PODCASTS

    Your Scoop

    COMING...

    Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Original Media Group Corporation. All Rights Reserved.

    This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. © 2021 Original Media Group Corporation. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Powered by BlueHost . Your Content is a Proud Electronic Service Provider for the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children.