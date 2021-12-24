At least 37 dead in Bangladesh ferry blaze Some desperate passengers drown after leaping from floating inferno on overloaded boat carrying 500 people

At least 37 people have died after an overcrowded night ferry caught fire in Bangladesh in the early hours of Friday, police said, as terrified passengers leaped overboard to escape the blaze, Your Content has learned.

At least 37 died after overcrowded night ferry caught fire early on Friday morning near Jhalokathi, Bangladesh.

Police chief said they had recovered 37 bodies but that they expected the death toll from the tragedy to rise.

Vessel have over 500 passengers, many going home from the capital, despite having an capacity of only 310.

It is thought the blaze started in the engine room around 3am and quickly ripped through overcrowded ferry,’according to BBC.

