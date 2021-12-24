Friday, December 24, 2021
    Baltimore police officer and mother of four, 39, is taken off life support one week after being ambushed in her patrol car and shot in the head
    A Baltimore police officer has died after being removed from life support one week after she was ambushed while sitting in her patrol car, Your Content has learned.

    Officer Keona Holley, 39, was shot on December 16 while in her patrol car.

    The mother-of-four was in southern Baltimore at 1:30am when she was shot.

    On Thursday Baltimore police confirmed her life support had been turned off.

    Two men Elliot Knox, 31, and Travon Shaw, 32 – have been arrested and charged.

    After shooting Holley the two traveled 10 miles to an area of southwest Baltimore.

    There the pair shot and killed 38 year old Justin Johnson.

    Police have not given a motive for the killings of either Holley or Johnson,’according to The New York Post.

