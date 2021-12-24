Biden administration REJECTED plan for 732M tests a month in October to cope with the holiday COVID surge Psaki attempts to defend president’s inaction by insisting there ‘wasn’t the demand’ at the time

White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki was forced to defend her boss Joe Biden on Thursday amid questions over the timing of his COVID-19 test expansion and accusations that he acted too late to stop massive delays in testing and results just two days before Christmas, Your Content has learned.

The Press Secretary was forced to defend and clean up her boss’s remarks on the Omicron COVID variant.

President Biden said on Wednesday night that the new Omicron variant caught the government by surprise.

Psaki said that nobody ‘knew there would be the number of different variants, nobody knew exactly how transmissible they would be’ when asked about Biden conceding the federal response wasn’t good enough.

It was revealed hours later that the Biden administration was presented with a plan to avoid today’s scenario.

An administration official said the plan was rejected at the time because it was too big for available resources.

Biden said nobody could have seen the highly contagious new strain coming or spreading so fast.

But his own past remarks contain warnings about the possibility of new strains, and on multiple occasions Biden has promised to improve testing infrastructure and invest federal dollars into better access.

That included a plan introduced in September to invest $2 billion in 280 Covid rapid tests for people.

It is not even known how many of Biden’s newly announced 500 million tests will be immediately available or how quickly they can be shipped out to Americans.

Amazon, Walgreens, CVS imposed limits on how many tests can be purchased.

But despite the gloom the new British studies over Omicron’s severity give Biden who has promised no lockdowns fresh optimism,’according to Vanity Fair.

—