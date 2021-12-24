Boston’s Emerson College imposes ‘stay in room directive despite already mandating booster shots Students only allowed out to eat, collect mail, get tested or attend medical appointments

Boston’s Emerson College has instructed students living in residence halls on campus to stay in their rooms apart from eating, collecting mail or to get tested for COVID-19, Your Content has learned.

Emerson College in Boston has issued a ‘stay in room directive’ for returning students next month.

Same students were already required to get ‘boosted’ and tested twice a week.

The spring term will begin January 10 with remote instruction for all undergraduate and graduate students until at least January 18.

Should health and safety conditions change, the college may extend the online instruction period.

Several other universities are switching to remote learning including George Washington, Columbia, Duke, Temple University and University of California,’according to The Texas News Today.

