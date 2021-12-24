Friday, December 24, 2021
    CCTV captured the moment man armed with a meat cleaver and boy, 17, chased father to be, 25, and stabbed him to death with a kitchen knife in revenge killing after bitter family feud
    CCTV shows the horrifying moment a teenager hunted down and murdered a father to be in broad daylight with a huge knife in a revenge killing, Your Content has learned.

    Karl Marler, 17, jailed for minimum of 16 years for murder after Oldham stabbing.

    Police issued dramatic CCTV images that show last moments of Charlie Elms’ life.

    The clip shows the teenager pursuing Elms, who stumbles and falls to the floor.

    Marler approaches him with and plunges the 15in machete into his back,’according to The Daily Mail.

