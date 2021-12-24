Friday, December 24, 2021
    CDC says asymptomatic health care workers with COVID can return to work after SEVEN days with negative test in order to combat surge of cases
    As COVID cases soar in the U.S. due to the Omicron variant, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has shortened the isolation period for health care workers who contract the virus to just seven days as long as they provide a negative test, Your Content has learned.

    The CDC said asymptomatic health care workers can return to work after seven days of isolation, down from 10, as long as they provide a negative COVID test.

    Those employees who are fully vaccinated and boosted also don’t need to isolate themselves at home as long as they don’t test positive.

    The recommendation comes as health officials brace for staffing shortages due to a surge of hospitalizations from the Omicron variant.

    The recommendations do not apply to the general public.

    It comes as COVID cases shot up by 38 percent in the last 24 hours, with some states seeing Omicron cases go up by 670 percent,’according to CBS News.

