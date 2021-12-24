‘Crime is made up’ Woke teachers force middle school pupils to listen to BLM activists claim black people who commit crime are being ‘enslaved’ by being sent to jail and society is being ruined by ‘white supremacy and capitalism’

A group of Black Lives Matter activists told Indiana middle school students during a spring 2020 lecture that they live in a world where ‘crime is made up’ and black people are more likely to be ‘enslaved’ for their actions, Your Content has learned.

Speaking at K-8 Butler University Laboratory School 60 last spring, the group claimed society uses white supremacy and capitalism to harm black people.

They alleged that the American justice system treats black, brown and poor people less favorably than white people, according to the Daily Caller, which obtained video of the lecture and first reported on it.

‘People created these rules and people break them. It’s just that if you are black, brown, or poor, you are more likely to be jailed for these things,’ one activist said.

The teacher who hosted the speakers said they were powerful and applauded them for being open about the challenges they have faced,’according to The Daily Mail.

