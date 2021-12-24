Friday, December 24, 2021
Friday, December 24, 2021
More

    ‘Crime is made up’ Woke teachers force middle school pupils to listen to BLM activists claim black people who commit crime are being ‘enslaved’ by being sent to jail and society is being ruined by ‘white supremacy and capitalism’
    &

    By Your Content Staff
    Modified
    Featured
    By Your Content Staff
    Modified

    Your Content is a nonprofit newsroom that investigates abuses of power. Sign up to receive our biggest stories as soon as they’re published.

    Get Your Content. Daily.

    Be the first to know about the biggest stories as they break. Sign up for breaking news email alerts from Your Content.

    A group of Black Lives Matter activists told Indiana middle school students during a spring 2020 lecture that they live in a world where ‘crime is made up’ and black people are more likely to be ‘enslaved’ for their actions, Your Content has learned.

    A group of Black Lives Matter activists told middle schoolers they live in a world where ‘crime is made up’ and black people are enslaved in jail.

    - Advertisement -

    Speaking at K-8 Butler University Laboratory School 60 last spring, the group claimed society uses white supremacy and capitalism to harm black people.

    They alleged that the American justice system treats black, brown and poor people less favorably than white people, according to the Daily Caller, which obtained video of the lecture and first reported on it.

    ‘People created these rules and people break them. It’s just that if you are black, brown, or poor, you are more likely to be jailed for these things,’ one activist said.

    The teacher who hosted the speakers said they were powerful and applauded them for being open about the challenges they have faced,’according to The Daily Mail.

    - Advertisement -

    Your Content for the latest updates. Have a story or news tip? Contact our 24/7 newsroom at 833.336.8013 or e-mail our tip line: [email protected]

    Load more
    - Advertisement -

    About us

    POLICIES

    Support

    Get In Touch

    National Coverage

    Global Coverage

    #MeToo

    Politics

    Special Reports

    Local

    Coronavirus

    Entertainment

    CRIME & JUSTICE

    PODCASTS

    Your Scoop

    COMING...

    Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Original Media Group Corporation. All Rights Reserved.

    This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. © 2021 Original Media Group Corporation. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Powered by BlueHost . Your Content is a Proud Electronic Service Provider for the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children.