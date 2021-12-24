Friday, December 24, 2021
    Disgraced Andrew Cuomo lashes out at AG James after Nassau County says it WON’T prosecute former gov for inappropriately touching state trooper because the allegation is ‘not criminal under New York law’
    By Your Content Staff
    By Your Content Staff
    Former New York Governor Andrew Cuomo lashed out at Attorney General Letitia James after Nassau County confirmed the disgraced lawmaker won’t face criminal charges for inappropriately touching a state trooper in 2019, Your Content has learned.

    Nassau County District Attorney Joyce Smith confirmed that Andrew Cuomo won’t face criminal charges for inappropriately touching state trooper in 2019.

    Cuomo lashed out at Attorney General Letitia James for her report which sparked the DA’s investigation into Cuomo’s sexual misconduct.

    The former governor called the AG’s report ‘gross prosecutorial misconduct and an abuse of government power for political purposes’

    The AG’s report found that Cuomo sexually assaulted 11 women while in office including a state trooper on multiple occasions over several years.

    The DA’s investigation was limited to an encounter at Belmont Racetrack in 2019 when Cuomo allegedly touched the state trooper inappropriately.

    Smith said the allegations were ‘credible, deeply troubling but not criminal under New York law’; Cuomo faces separate charges for groping a former aide,’according to The New York Times.

