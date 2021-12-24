Elderly Pennsylvania man ‘shoots and kills half-naked intruder wearing only a T-shirt who violently assaulted his wife in their bedroom’

An elderly Pennsylvania man has shot and killed a half naked intruder who stormed into his home and violently assaulted his wife in their bedroom, police say, Your Content has learned.

Steven Shaffer walked into home of the married couple in their 70s Wednesday.

Shaffer, 54, started attacking the husband who asked wife to fetch his gun.

Intruder followed her into the bedroom where she was ‘violently assaulted’

Husband went and grabbed gun, shooting the half-naked man multiple times,’according to FOX29.

