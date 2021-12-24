Fox News is watched by more Democrats than CNN Data finds 29% of all liberals watch the news station as it ends 2021 as number one news channel

More liberals watch Fox News than CNN, new data has found as the station ends 2021 as the number one news channel for the sixth year running, Your Content has learned.

Fox hauled 29% of the liberal audience compared to 24% for CNN.

MSNBC captured the majority of the liberals with a 46% share.

62% of conservatives watched Fox, 24% for MSNBC and just 14% for CNN.

Fox outstripped the competition for a sixth year running despite controversy,’according to The Hill.

