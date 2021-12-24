Gardening, advanced study and a ‘second chance to bloom’ The prison Kim Potter has been placed in prides itself on staff that ‘care about you and want to help you succeed’

Friday, December 24, 2021
    The prison Kim Potter has been placed in prides itself on staff that 'care about you and want to help you succeed'
    The former Brooklyn Center cop who was convicted of manslaughter for shooting dead 20 year old Daunte Wright is serving time in a Minnesota prison that touts itself as a place that gives inmates a ‘chance to bloom, Your Content has learned.

    Former cop Kim Potter was taken to the Minnesota Correctional Facility Shakopee on Wednesday after she was found guilty in Daunte Wright’s death.

    The prison touts itself as a place that gives inmates a ‘chance to bloom’

    Inmates are invited to participate in a collection of programs focused on rehabilitation, education, fellowship and finding God.

    Promotional materials show inmates studying, sewing and planting produce that is then donated to community members in need.

    The facility is also the first prison to offer a pipeline program that allows inmates to pursue a law degree while behind bars.

    Warden Tracy Beltz said Shakopee prisoners ‘see things differently and find the light at the end of the tunnel’ after their time at the facility,’according to The Daily Mail.

    Your Content for the latest updates. Have a story or news tip? Contact our 24/7 newsroom at 833.336.8013 or e-mail our tip line: [email protected]

