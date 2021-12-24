Girl, 14, killed by cop’s stray bullet at Burlington Coat Factory was trying on dresses for a quinceañera and hid in dressing room with her mother when man attacked another woman Suspect also killed

A 14 year old girl who was shot dead by a Los Angeles police officer’s stray bullet during Thursday’s confrontation with an assault suspect at a Burlington Coat Factory was in a dressing room trying on gowns for a quinceanera with her mother, it has been revealed, Your Content has learned.

Valentina Orellana Peralta, 14, was shopping for a quinceanera gown with her mother in North Hollywood on Thursday when she was struck by cop’s bullet.

Officer opened fire at a man assaulting a woman with a metal lock, but one of the bullet went through wall of dressing room where Peralta was trying on clothes.

Both Peralta and the unnamed assault suspect were pronounced dead.

Police say officer who fired the shots would not have known there was anyone inside the dressing room.

The LA Police Department and County District Attorney’s Office are currently investigating the case,’according to CBS2.

