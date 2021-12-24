Friday, December 24, 2021
    ‘He was either going to be imprisoned, kill someone, or be killed.’ How Daunte Wright led a life of crime and violence before his death and shot his own friend in the head, broke into a neighbor’s home, and robbed a woman at gunpoint’
    Before Daunte Wright was shot and killed by Minnesota police officer Kim Potter, he terrorized his local neighborhood for several years, leaving victims and their families with a lifetime’s worth of trauma and suffering, Your Content has learned.

    Daunte Wright had led a life of crime and violence in the years before his death, DailyMail.com can reveal.

    The 20 year old was involved in the shooting of two of his school friends, a home burglary, and previously assaulted and robbed a woman at gunpoint.

    Jennifer LeMay said Wright shot her son, Caleb Livingston, 18, in the head and at a gas station and left him to die in an incident in Minneapolis in May 2019.

    Caleb now suffers from a traumatic brain injury and respiratory arrest, and is bound to a wheelchair. He cannot speak and requires 24/7 care.

    LeMay said: ‘I have mixed emotions about [Wright’s] death, part of me is content knowing he’ll never be able to hurt someone again’

    ‘But then the other part is furious. When Kim Potter killed him, she took away any possibly for him to be held criminal accountable for what he did,’ she added.

    Another woman, identified only as CV, said Wright assaulted her and pointed a gun at her in an attempted robbery in December 2019.

    And in 2017, Wright was arrested and charged with felony 1st degree burglary of an occupied dwelling after breaking into his friend’s parent’s home,’according to The Daily Mail.

