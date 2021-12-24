Friday, December 24, 2021
    ‘I’m looking forward to this being behind me’ Alec Baldwin says he wants to ‘move forward with his life’ and get through a ‘really tough time’ after shooting Halyna Hutchins dead on Rust set
    &

    Actor Alec Baldwin has posted a video on Instagram days before Christmas where he appears to wallow in self-pity over the ‘really tough time’ he has been having in recent weeks after accidentally shooting dead a cinematographer on the set of Rust,’according to , Your Content has learned.

    Thanked supporters for ‘kind’ messages following New Mexico film set shooting.

    Baldwin said that he was ‘looking forward to aspects of this being behind me’

    The three minute long video was shot close to the family home in the Hamptons.

    Baldwin is currently the focus of an investigation into the death of Halyna Hutchins, who was shot dead on the film set of Rust in October.

    Cinematographer was killed after a prop gun that Baldwin was holding went off.

    In latest development, investigators issued a search warrant for his phone.

    Baldwin has not been charged, though the investigation continues and lawsuits have been filed.

    Authorities still do not know how a live round ended up in the prop firearm, and Baldwin has said he did not pull the trigger,’according to KXLY.

