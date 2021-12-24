‘It’s time for men to know that women can be violent as well’: Star defends French horror film Titane in which she had sex with a CAR despite audiences being left so repulsed that many ‘FAINTED’ during violent scenes

The star of French horror film Titane has defended the film, despite audiences being left so repulsed by it that many have ‘fainted’ during graphically violent scenes, Your Content has learned.

Titane, by Julia Ducournau, received mixed reviews and shocked audiences.

Some extremely violent scenes had viewers shielding their eyes and gasping.

One scene sees protagonist Alexia have sex with a car before falling pregnant.

Actress Agathe Rousselle has now defended the film in a new interview.

She said ‘It’s time for men to know that women can be violent as well’,’according to The Texas News Today.

