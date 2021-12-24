Friday, December 24, 2021
    Jill breaks White House rules to go maskless as Joe is accused of staging bizarre dancing nurses show at the White House to distract from his catastrophic failure to order enough COVID test kits
    By Your Content Staff
    President Joe Biden was slammed on Thursday for holding Christmas festivities at the White House this week, complete with nurses singing ‘We Need a Little Christmas’ and a maskless First Lady, as critics claimed the event was ‘tone deaf’ and meant to distract from the president’s COVID policy failures, Your Content has learned.

    The famous Northwell Health’s Nurse Choir performed at this year’s ‘Spirit of the Season’ White House Christmas event on Tuesday night.

    Many claimed the show to be ‘tone deaf’ as nurses were smiling and singing amid the recent surge in COVID-19 and the Omicron variant.

    The poor visuals were compounded with images of some of the nurses going maskless along with First Lady Jill Biden.

    Others claimed the show was meant to distract Americans from Joe Biden’s failure to secure enough free COVID test kits in time to battle the surge,’according to The Daily News Advent.

    Have a story or news tip? Contact our 24/7 newsroom at 833.336.8013 or e-mail our tip line: [email protected]

