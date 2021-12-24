Kim Potter SMILES in new booking photo after being found GUILTY of first and second degree manslaughter for shooting dead Daunte Wright, 20, when she ‘mistook gun for her Taser’ in traffic stop Minnesota cop faces up to 15 years in jail

Ex-Brooklyn Center cop Kim Potter is seen bizarrely grinning from ear to ear in her new booking photo shortly after being convicted of first- and second degree manslaughter for shooting 20 year old Daunte Wright dead, Your Content has learned.

Kim Potter was found guilty of first and second degree manslaughter on Thursday for shooting 20 year old black motorist Daunte Wright dead on April 11.

The jury of six men and six women – nine white, two Asian and one black deliberated for four days after being sent out Monday afternoon.

The decision came after close to 28 hours of deliberations, during which jurors had at times, seemed hopelessly deadlocked and seemed to be heading towards a mistrial.

Judge Regina Chu ordered Potter be taken into custody and held without bail and scheduled her to be sentenced on February 18.

Potter remained impassive between her attorneys and did not react throughout the reading of the guilty verdict or the news that she would be taken into custody.

As she left the courtroom, her husband, who was present with the couple’s sons, shouted ‘I love you, Kim’

Potter attorney Paul Engh argued against her being held without bail, saying: ‘It is the Christmas holiday season. She’s a devoted Catholic, no less, and there is no point to incarcerate her at this point in time’

Chu rejected their arguments: ‘I cannot treat this case any differently than any other case’

Prosecutors had argued that Wright’s death was ‘entirely preventable’ and ‘totally avoidable’, while the defense countered that the former cop made an honest mistake by pulling her handgun instead of her Taser.

Prosecutors had to prove recklessness or culpable negligence in order to win a conviction.

Potter will serve time in Minnesota’s Shakopee Women’s Prison. First-degree manslaughter carries a max sentence of 15 years. State law sentences defendants only on their most serious conviction when multiple counts involve the same act and same victim,’according to NBC.

