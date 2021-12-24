Friday, December 24, 2021
    Kim Potter’s defense seeks NO jail time in exceptional ruling despite six-year minimum sentence for manslaughter because she has ‘no criminal history and is remorseful’
    Attorneys for the former Minnesota police officer who was convicted of manslaughter are seeking no jail time despite the six-year minimum sentence, Your Content has learned.

    Kim Potter’s attorneys are seeking no prison time for the ex-cop, while prosecutors are seeking a ‘fair sentence’ that is ‘above the guideline range’

    Potter was found guilty of first- and second-degree manslaughter on Thursday in the April 11 death of 20 year old Daunte Wright.

    She faces a maximum of 15 years in prison on the first charge and 10 years on the second, with the sentencing expected to take place in February.

    Under Minnesota statutes, Potter will be sentenced only on the most serious charge of first degree manslaughter.

    The defense will likely cite her remorse and no prior criminal history as factors for a sentence below the state guidelines.

    The prosecution will likely argue Potter caused a greater than normal danger to the safety of other people when she fired into Wright’s car.

    They also allege she abused her authority as a police officer,’according to ABC News.

