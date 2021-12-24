Lawyers for James Franco’s accusers slam actor after he brushed off sleeping with students at his acting school ‘He continues to downplay the survivors’ experiences and ignore their pain’

Lawyers representing women who have accused actor James Franco of sexual misconduct criticized his decision to defend himself in a podcast, saying he showed a lack of remorse and downplayed the harm done to the women, Your Content has learned.

James Franco, 43, spoke in a podcast which aired on Thursday about his 20 year struggle with sex addiction as well as his battle with alcoholism.

In January 2018, five women told the Los Angeles Times that Franco had been sexually inappropriate or exploitative with them.

Franco confessed on Thursday to being unfaithful to all his former partners and said he slept with students at his acting school.

The actor said he has previously dealt with other addictions.

He said ‘I was in recovery before, for substance abuse. And there were some issues that I had to deal with that were also related to addiction’

In June it was announced that Franco had settled an October 2020 lawsuit filed by his accusers, and paid a $2.2 million settlement.

On Thursday, lawyers representing some of his accusers said they felt Franco was downplaying the harm the women suffered,’according to LAD.

