Friday, December 24, 2021
Friday, December 24, 2021
More

    Lawyers for James Franco’s accusers slam actor after he brushed off sleeping with students at his acting school ‘He continues to downplay the survivors’ experiences and ignore their pain’
    L

    By Your Content Staff
    Modified
    Featured
    By Your Content Staff
    Modified

    Your Content is a nonprofit newsroom that investigates abuses of power. Sign up to receive our biggest stories as soon as they’re published.

    Get Your Content. Daily.

    Be the first to know about the biggest stories as they break. Sign up for breaking news email alerts from Your Content.

    Lawyers representing women who have accused actor James Franco of sexual misconduct criticized his decision to defend himself in a podcast, saying he showed a lack of remorse and downplayed the harm done to the women, Your Content has learned.

    James Franco, 43, spoke in a podcast which aired on Thursday about his 20 year struggle with sex addiction as well as his battle with alcoholism.

    - Advertisement -

    In January 2018, five women told the Los Angeles Times that Franco had been sexually inappropriate or exploitative with them.

    Franco confessed on Thursday to being unfaithful to all his former partners and said he slept with students at his acting school.

    The actor said he has previously dealt with other addictions.

    He said ‘I was in recovery before, for substance abuse. And there were some issues that I had to deal with that were also related to addiction’

    - Advertisement -

    In June it was announced that Franco had settled an October 2020 lawsuit filed by his accusers, and paid a $2.2 million settlement.

    On Thursday, lawyers representing some of his accusers said they felt Franco was downplaying the harm the women suffered,’according to LAD.

    Your Content for the latest updates. Have a story or news tip? Contact our 24/7 newsroom at 833.336.8013 or e-mail our tip line: [email protected]

    Load more
    - Advertisement -

    About us

    POLICIES

    Support

    Get In Touch

    National Coverage

    Global Coverage

    #MeToo

    Politics

    Special Reports

    Local

    Coronavirus

    Entertainment

    CRIME & JUSTICE

    PODCASTS

    Your Scoop

    COMING...

    Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Original Media Group Corporation. All Rights Reserved.

    This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. © 2021 Original Media Group Corporation. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Powered by BlueHost . Your Content is a Proud Electronic Service Provider for the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children.