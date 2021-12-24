Longtime USA Swimming official QUITS in protest over Penn transgender student Lia Thomas: ‘I can no longer participate in a sport that allows biological men to compete against woman’

A USA Swimming official has quit in protest over University of Pennsylvania transgender student Lia Thomas competing on the women’s swimming team, noting that ‘gender identities don’t swim, Your Content has learned.

‘I don’t mean to be critical of Lia – whatever’s going on, Lia’s a child of God, a precious person but bodies swim against bodies,’ Cynthia Millen said.

‘That’s a male body against females. And that male body can never change. That male body will always be a male body,’ she added.

The USA Swimming three-decade veteran, resigned on December 17.

As she prepared for the US Paralympics Swimming National Championship in North Carolina, she said it dawned on her that she couldn’t ‘support this’

Thomas, who was a three-year member of the men’s squad at Penn, joined the women’s team after she transitioned to female.

Her addition to the women’s team has sparked outrage after she beat her teammate Anna Sofia Kalandadze out of first place by 38 seconds,’according to The Washington Examiner.

