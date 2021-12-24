Miami cops arrest ‘serial killer’ estate agent, 25, accused of murdering two homeless men and injuring a third in drive-by shootings: Police believe there may be other victims

Miami police suspect a 25 year old, Cuban-born real estate agent of being a ‘serial killer’ after he was arrested in the killings of two homeless men and for critically wounding a third in a series of drive-by shootings from his Dodge Charged, Your Content has learned.

Miami real estate agent Willy Suarez Maceo, 25, is suspected of killing a homeless man and critically wounding another in drive-by shootings Tuesday.

Police suspect the ‘serial killer’ fatally shot another homeless man multiple from his Dodge Charger on October 16 as he slept on the sidewalk.

Maceo was arrested for trespassing on Thursday, and ballistics tests linked the firearm in his car to the Tuesday shootings.

‘There may be other victims who suffered at the hands of this ruthless criminal,’ said Miami Interim Police Chief Manuel Morales.

‘Homeless individuals for no reason have been brutally targeted,’ Morales said. ‘They felt the pain and injustice suffered at the hands of a brutal individual’

Maceo, of Kendall, was born in Cuba, attended high school in Miami, has no previous arrests and holds a concealed carry permit.

He is a real estate agent working with Century 21 in Miami, South Miami, Palmetto Bay and Kendall,’according to The Miami Herald.

