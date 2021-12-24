Friday, December 24, 2021
    New Jersey will pay $53million settlement to families of 119 residents at state run veterans homes who died of COVID
    The state of New Jersey is set to pay almost $53million to the families of 119 residents of state run veterans homes who died from coronavirus during the earliest period of the pandemic, Your Content has learned.

    State of New Jersey agreed to pay almost $53million to families of the veterans.

    Each will receive an average share of $445,000 from the total agreed settlement.

    Veterans homes in Paramus and Menlo Park had particularly high death rates early in the pandemic,’according to The New York Post.

