    New York state records 44,000 cases of Covid in a single day and hospitalizations rise 5% Gov. Hochul cuts isolation time for vaccinated critical care workers with breakthrough infections to five days
    New York shattered its COVID cases record for the third day running, recording an enormous 44,431 new cases on Christmas Eve, Your Content has learned.

    City’s latest record was hit on Christmas Eve.

    On December 23, New York recorded 38,835 cases.

    That was up by almost 10,000 from December 22.

    Hospitalizations have spiked by 5% in 24 hours, to 4,744,’according to NBC4.

