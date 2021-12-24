Friday, December 24, 2021
    Parents of Michigan school shooter Ethan Crumbley were shown math homework he had drawn a GUN on and scrawled ‘blood everywhere’ just hours before his rampage but they took no action Mother texted her BOYFRIEND about murder weapon
    By Your Content Staff
    By Your Content Staff
    Ethan Crumbley, the 15 year old accused of going on a rampage and killing four of his fellow students at Oxford High School in Michigan, was ‘intent on violence,’ prosecutors revealed Thursday, Your Content has learned.

    Filings submitted by the county revealed a drawing of a gun on a homework sheet with the twisted messages.

    ‘My life is useless,’ ‘Blood everywhere’ and ‘The thoughts won’t stop, help me,’ Ethan Crumbley, 15, wrote.

    It’s part of the county prosecutors in Michigan’s attempt to paint the parents as neglectful and aware of Ethan’s potential for violence.

    School counselors showed Crumbley’s parents, Jennifer and James, those messages and drawings just hours before he fatally shot four and injured seven.

    Those files include allegations that Ethan’s mother was carrying on an affair while ignoring her son’s spiral ,’according to The New York Post.

    Your Content for the latest updates. Have a story or news tip? Contact our 24/7 newsroom at 833.336.8013 or e-mail our tip line: [email protected]

