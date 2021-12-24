Friday, December 24, 2021
    Relics of lost WWII US bomber that was shot down in 1943 is uncovered in Sicily Possible human remains found at the site could belong to airmen whose bodies were never recovered
    By Your Content Staff
    In a search for lost heroes, a team of US military veterans and archaeologists have uncovered traces of a lost World War II US heavy bomber in Sicily that has been missing since 1943, Your Content has learned.

    Pieces believed to be a lost WWII US heavy bomber have been found in Sicily.

    The North American B-25 Mitchell was shot down on July 10, 1943.

    Possible human remains have also been uncovered at the site in Sciacca.

    The remains could be from the missing airmen who were never recovered,’according to The Military.

