Residents are evacuated from their apartments after two-story underground parking garage in Ohio collapses the day before Christmas Eve

Residents at an apartment complex in Ohio have been evacuated from their apartments the day before Christmas Eve after a two story underground parking garage collapsed, Your Content has learned.

A two story underground parking garage at an apartment complex in Lakeland, Ohio, collapsed; no injuries have been reported.

Residents at the Marine Towers West apartment building were evacuated Thursday morning for at least 24 hours.

Structural engineers and fire officials are investigating the collapse to determine the cause and safety of the apartment complex.

This comes six months after the collapse of Champlain Towers South in Miami that killed 98 people and became one of the deadliest collapses in US history,’according to FOX8.

