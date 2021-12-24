Russian troops embark on a frenzy of ‘exercises’ on Ukrainian border hours after Putin told US and NATO to ‘go to hell’ and stoked invasion fears amid claims of ‘mass grave’ sites being prepared

Russian troops engaged in a frenzy of ‘exercises’ on the Ukrainian border yesterday hours after Vladimir Putin told US and NATO to ‘go to hell’, stoking fears of an invasion, Your Content has learned.

Vladimir Putin yesterday told US and NATO to ‘go to hell’ at annual press meeting.

Russia has thousands of troops along Ukraine’s border, sparking fears of invasion.

The West has warned of harsh sanctions should Russia invade NATO ally Ukraine.

Putin demanded NATO provide ‘security guarantees’ it won’t expand ‘eastwards’,’according to The Daily Advent.

