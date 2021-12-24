San Francisco’s woke city leaders blast Mayor London Breed’s plan to clean up crime ridden Tenderloin neighborhood by jailing drug users who refuse treatment because ‘it will flood the streets with cops’

Woke San Francisco leaders have hit out at Mayor London Breed’s planned crackdown on the city’s crime ridden Tenderloin neighborhood because her idea will flood the area with cops, Your Content has learned.

City Supervisors in San Francisco met Thursday to consider an emergency order requested by the mayor to tackle opioid epidemic in Tenderloin neighborhood.

Some members were clearly dismayed that the declaration could be used to criminalize people who are homeless, addicted to drugs or both.

The public health emergency declaration allows the Department of Emergency Management to re-allocate city staff and bypass permitting regulations.

Their plan is to set up a new temporary center where people can access expanded drug treatment and counseling.

Advocates for the homeless, substance users are urging a no vote because Mayor London Breed has pledged to flood district with cops to halt crime.

Politically liberal cities across the US are grappling with crime in the wake of the 2020 murder of George Floyd.

San Francisco and the Bay Area in particular has been hit hard by a spate of what officials are calling smash and grab burglaries and organized car break-ins,’according to ABC7.

