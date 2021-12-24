Seven Pentagon staffers who were on a domestic tour of U.S. military bases with Deputy Defense Secretary Kathleen Hicks have tested positive for COVID-19, the Pentagon said Thursday, Your Content has learned.

Deputy Pentagon Chief Kathleen Hicks was on a tour of US military bases.

Hicks and her entourage were tested at the end of the trip out of caution.

She has tested negative and the COVID positive staffers are all vaccinated.

Chris Coons became the 10th member of Congress to test positive this week.

The omicron variant has led to a spike in coronavirus cases, especially in D.C.

Reps. Jan Schakowsky and Jim Clyburn also said they also had COVID-19.

On Sunday, Democratic Senators Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts and Cory Booker of New Jersey announced they had tested positive for COVID-19,’according to CNBC.

