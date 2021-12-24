Friday, December 24, 2021
    The nightmare before Christmas United, Delta and other airlines cancel 450 flights and delay over 460 scheduled for Friday across US because of crew shortages due to Omicron surge
    Hundreds of Christmas Eve flights have been canceled and delayed as the fast spreading Omicron variant takes a toll on flight crews and other workers, Your Content has learned.

    Chicago based United canceled 169 flights for Friday, while Atlanta based Delta said it has canceled about 128 and Alaska Airlines said it had canceled 10.

    United and Delta said they were working to contact passengers so they would not be stranded at airports.

    Delta said it has ‘exhausted all options and resources including rerouting and substitutions of aircraft and crews to cover scheduled flying’

    ‘Your flight is canceled due to an increase in Covid cases limiting crew availability,’ a United Airlines website message read.

    It has been expected to be a rebound season for holiday travel after the pandemic shut down most of it in 2020,’according to CNBC.

