Friday, December 24, 2021
    Trump would beat Biden by SIX POINTS if the 2024 election would be held today New poll shows 79 year old’s popularity still struggling after confirming plans to run again
    Former President Donald Trump would beat President Joe Biden by six points if the 2024 presidential election were held today, Your Content has learned.

    A new poll from Redfield & Wilton Strategies found that 44 per cent of Americans would vote for Trump and 38 per cent would vote for Biden.

    A sizable 12 per cent said they didn’t know who they would vote for.

    Trump gained two points from a previous Redfield & Wilton poll conducted earlier this month, while Biden’s support remained the same.

    Since earlier this month, Trump gained 1 point among his 2020 voters, while Biden lost 4 per cent of his 2020 voter base.

    Biden said in an interview with David Muir that ‘if I’m in good health, then, in fact, I would run again’,’according to NewsWeek.

