Two Georgia election workers sue OAN and Rudy Giuliani claiming their election fraud claims lead to people showing up at their house, death threats and a Christmas card calling one a ‘w****’

Two Georgia election workers who were the target of vote rigging conspiracy theories have sued the far right One America News Network, its top executives, and former President Donald Trump’s ex-lawyer Rudy Giuliani for allegedly spreading lies about them, Your Content has learned.

They’ve also sued former President Donald Trump’s ex-lawyer Rudy Giuliani for allegedly spreading lies about them.

The defamation lawsuit was filed on Thursday in federal court in Washington, D.C., by Wandrea ‘Shaye’ Moss and her mother, Ruby Freeman.

The lawsuit targets Herring Networks, which owns OAN, the channel’s chief executive Robert Herring, president Charles Herring, and reporter Chanel Rion,’according to CBS46.

