Friday, December 24, 2021
    Woman armed with a PICKAXE shoplifting in broad daylight at a Rite Aid in crime-ridden Los Angeles
    By Your Content Staff
    A woman carrying a pickaxe in broad daylight casually walked into a Los Angeles Rite Aid, stole merchandise and threatened store employees and customers, shocking video shows, Your Content has learned.

    A woman, armed with a pickaxe, was shoplifting at a Los Angeles Rite Aid.

    Shoppers video tapped the bizarre scene on Thursday as the woman walked up and down the aisles with the weapon in hand.

    She reportedly threatened employees and customers and warned that she would come back as she walked out with a basket full of merchandise.

    It comes as LA and cities throughout California continue to be plagued by robberies amid the state’s zero bail policies,’according to The New York Post.

