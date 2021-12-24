Friday, December 24, 2021
    Woman jokes she’s CURSED after buying a cute trinket emblazoned with ‘Goblin’ in a charity shop only to find a pet’s ashes inside
    By Your Content Staff
    A woman who bought what she thought was a fun trinket at a charity shop discovers she could be cursed, Your Content has learned.

    Woman who bought funny ornament with the words ‘Goblin’ thinks she’s cursed.

    Once home she discovered ashes inside and took to Twitter to tell her followers.

    A matching urn remained in the shop and one of her followers went to retrieve it ,’according to The Times News Network.

