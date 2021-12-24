Woman jokes she’s CURSED after buying a cute trinket emblazoned with ‘Goblin’ in a charity shop only to find a pet’s ashes inside

A woman who bought what she thought was a fun trinket at a charity shop discovers she could be cursed, Your Content has learned.

Woman who bought funny ornament with the words ‘Goblin’ thinks she’s cursed.

- Advertisement -

Once home she discovered ashes inside and took to Twitter to tell her followers.

A matching urn remained in the shop and one of her followers went to retrieve it ,’according to The Times News Network.

—

Your Content for the latest updates. Have a story or news tip? Contact our 24/7 newsroom at 833.336.8013 or e-mail our tip line: [email protected]