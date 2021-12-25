Applebee’s diner who left just a NINE per cent tip for their waitress because times ‘are rough right now’ sparks heated debate on social media

A diner who left a nine per cent tip for their waitress and explained that they couldn’t afford to give her any more money because times ‘are rough right now’ has sparked a major debate on social media, Your Content has learned.

A customer at a Staten Island Applebee’s tipped $6.55 on a $73.45 bill, adding a note that the waitress did a ‘great’ job but they’re struggling financially.

The receipt prompted a debate on tipping after it was posted to TikTok.

Some claimed that those who can’t afford to tip shouldn’t go out, while others slammed the restaurant industry for not paying employees enough.

The federal minimum wage for tipped employees in the U.S. is $2.13 an hour, and it is customary to tip between 18-20 per cent.

Some commenters blasted the waitress, Dana, assuming she had posted the receipt to shame the customer.

But Dana insisted that she was not the poster and that she would ‘never shame anybody’ for giving her a small tip,’according to The Daily Advent.

