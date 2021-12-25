Saturday, December 25, 2021
Saturday, December 25, 2021
More

    Applebee’s diner who left just a NINE per cent tip for their waitress because times ‘are rough right now’ sparks heated debate on social media
    A

    By Your Content Staff
    Modified
    Featured
    By Your Content Staff
    Modified

    Your Content is a nonprofit newsroom that investigates abuses of power. Sign up to receive our biggest stories as soon as they’re published.

    Get Your Content. Daily.

    Be the first to know about the biggest stories as they break. Sign up for breaking news email alerts from Your Content.

    A diner who left a nine per cent tip for their waitress and explained that they couldn’t afford to give her any more money because times ‘are rough right now’ has sparked a major debate on social media, Your Content has learned.

    A customer at a Staten Island Applebee’s tipped $6.55 on a $73.45 bill, adding a note that the waitress did a ‘great’ job but they’re struggling financially.

    - Advertisement -

    The receipt prompted a debate on tipping after it was posted to TikTok.

    Some claimed that those who can’t afford to tip shouldn’t go out, while others slammed the restaurant industry for not paying employees enough.

    The federal minimum wage for tipped employees in the U.S. is $2.13 an hour, and it is customary to tip between 18-20 per cent.

    Some commenters blasted the waitress, Dana, assuming she had posted the receipt to shame the customer.

    - Advertisement -

    But Dana insisted that she was not the poster and that she would ‘never shame anybody’ for giving her a small tip,’according to The Daily Advent.

    Your Content for the latest updates. Have a story or news tip? Contact our 24/7 newsroom at 833.336.8013 or e-mail our tip line: [email protected]

    Load more
    - Advertisement -

    About us

    POLICIES

    Support

    Get In Touch

    National Coverage

    Global Coverage

    #MeToo

    Politics

    Special Reports

    Local

    Coronavirus

    Entertainment

    CRIME & JUSTICE

    PODCASTS

    Your Scoop

    COMING...

    Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Original Media Group Corporation. All Rights Reserved.

    This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. © 2021 Original Media Group Corporation. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Powered by BlueHost . Your Content is a Proud Electronic Service Provider for the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children.