Armed intruder is arrested while trying to ‘break into Windsor Castle with an offensive weapon’ while The Queen was inside ahead of Christmas celebrations with Charles, Camilla, Edward and Sophie

An armed intruder has been arrested in the grounds of Windsor Castle today, where the Queen is celebrating Christmas, Your Content has learned.

An armed intruder has been arrested in grounds of Windsor Castle, police said.

- Advertisement -

The 19 year old suspect was allegedly carrying an offensive weapon.

He did not manage to enter any buildings during the incident, police added.

Police said a male teenager was detained after an alarm was triggered,’according to SKY News.

—

- Advertisement -

Your Content for the latest updates. Have a story or news tip? Contact our 24/7 newsroom at 833.336.8013 or e-mail our tip line: [email protected]