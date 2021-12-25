Saturday, December 25, 2021
    Armed intruder is arrested while trying to ‘break into Windsor Castle with an offensive weapon’ while The Queen was inside ahead of Christmas celebrations with Charles, Camilla, Edward and Sophie
    By Your Content Staff
    An armed intruder has been arrested in the grounds of Windsor Castle today, where the Queen is celebrating Christmas, Your Content has learned.

    An armed intruder has been arrested in grounds of Windsor Castle, police said.

    The 19 year old suspect was allegedly carrying an offensive weapon.

    He did not manage to enter any buildings during the incident, police added.

    Police said a male teenager was detained after an alarm was triggered,’according to SKY News.

