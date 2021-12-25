Saturday, December 25, 2021
    British expat estate agent, 40, is shot dead in Florida ‘by evicted tenant as she was showing home to potential new tenant’
    A British real estate agent in Florida was allegedly shot dead by an evicted tenant outside a home she was showing to a potential new renter, after calling for tighter gun control on social media before her death, Your Content has learned.

    Sara Trost, 40, a Brit living in Florida, was fatally shot multiple times on Thursday while parked in the driveway of one of her properties in Coral Springs.

    Raymond Reese, 51, a former tenant, was arrested on the same day in Boca Raton on a charge of first degree murder.

    Neighbors in the area said Reese was an upset tenant after he was thrown out of the $515,000 home.

    Trost was a married mother with a three-year-old daughter, living in Parkland, 48 miles north of Miami.

    Before developing her property business for the last eight years, she had worked as an interior designer.

    Prior to her death, Trost shared her views against laxed gun restrictions in the U.S. on her Facebook profile.

    ‘Australia had one incident. One, They FIXED IT. UK had ONE incident. They FIXED it. How? With action. Using their brains. It was not difficult for either country to find a workable and successful solution,’ Trost wrote on her account,’according to The TIMES.

